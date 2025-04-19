Logjam Blocks Perdido River At Barrineau Park Bridge (With Photo Gallery)

A foot or more of rain April 6-7 led to flooding on the Perdido River at Barrineau Park. The flooded river left behind a larger than normal logjam against the Barrineau Park Road bridge.

The bridge was closed for several days by flooding. As the water receded, the logjam blocked any travel down the river.

The concrete construction Barrineau Park Road bridge spans the Perdido River from Escambia County Alabama to Baldwin County Florida. While it crosses the state line, the bridge is owned and maintained by Escambia County.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Pictured: The logjam on the Perdido River at the Barrineau Park bridge as seen on Sunday, April 13. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.