Jim Allen Elementary Honors Volunteers

Jim Allen Elementary School recently held a luncheon to honor volunteers that support the school and provide lasting impact.

The school also named Volunteers of the Year:

Ashlee Elliot – 300 volunteer hours

Bobbie Wilson – 291 volunteer hours

Pictured: Jim Allen Elementary School Volunteers of the Year Ashee Elliot (above) and Bobbie Wilson (below). Pictured bottom: JAE volunteers were honored at a recent luncheon. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.