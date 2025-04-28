Jim Allen Elementary Honors Volunteers
Jim Allen Elementary School recently held a luncheon to honor volunteers that support the school and provide lasting impact.
The school also named Volunteers of the Year:
- Ashlee Elliot – 300 volunteer hours
- Bobbie Wilson – 291 volunteer hours
Pictured: Jim Allen Elementary School Volunteers of the Year Ashee Elliot (above) and Bobbie Wilson (below). Pictured bottom: JAE volunteers were honored at a recent luncheon. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
