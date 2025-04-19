Jay, Central To Meet In Rural Division Semifinal Series

For the second time since 2009, the Jay Royals won back-t0-back district championships and head into regional play.

In the regional rural division semifinals this week, No. 2 Jay will host No. 3 Central beginning at 7 p.m. on April 28. Regionals will be a best-of-three series this year. The first two games will be at Jay. If a third game is necessary, Central will host the third game.

The winner will face the winner between No. 1 Holmes County and No. 4 Chipley in the regional finals on May 5.

The Northview Chiefs, also in the rural division, were eliminated with a 2-1 loss to Jay on April 15.