Free One-Day Local Disaster Preparedness Class This Saturday In Century

Be Ready Alliance Coordinating for Emergencies (BRACE) is offering a new resource to help Escambia County residents prepare for hurricanes and other disasters.

Through the EscaReady Disaster Preparedness Essentials Program, BRACE will provide free, one-day classes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., helping those who want to feel more prepared for natural disasters. Each participating family will receive a tote bag of disaster supplies, and a drawing will be held for two $25 gas cards in each class.

The first of six EscaReady classes will be held this Saturday, May 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Century Community Center at West Highway 4 and Industrial Boulevard. Other classes will be held the first Saturday of every month from June through October at various locations across Escambia County. Breakfast snacks will be provided, and participants are encouraged to pack a lunch.

The EscaReady course, which includes a take home workbook to keep helpful information, will provide information on how to get services after a disaster, important safety information for hurricanes, tornadoes and floods as well as vital skills such as understanding weather alerts, generator safety, flood recovery tips, important financial steps for disasters and more. Highlighting the work of members of the Escambia County Long-Term Recovery Group, the program aims to train 180 families, delivering critical information for both new residents and longtime community members.

For more information on the EscaReady program or for other training opportunities, call BRACE at (850) 739-3983.