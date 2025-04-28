Florida Gas Prices Up About A Nickel Over The Last Week

April 28, 2025

Florida gas prices jumped by 13 cents early last week, then declined 8 cents through the weekend.

Sunday’s state average was $3.05 per gallon. That’s 5 cents more than a week ago. However, pump prices are averaging 10 cents less than a month ago, and 51 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was a bit lower at $2.88. In Pensacola, prices around $2.65 were available at stations on East Nine Mile Road and Highway 29 in Gonzalez. In North Escambia, the lowest available price was $2.66 per gallon at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

The price of crude oil – which directly influences about half of the price of gasoline – declined 3% last week. Friday’s closing price of $63.02 per barrel is $1.66/b less than the week before. Gasoline futures rose 12 cents through the past two weeks.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 