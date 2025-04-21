Florida Gas Prices Decline 11 Cents On Average

April 21, 2025

Florida gas prices declined 11 cents last week. The state average was $3.00 per gallon on Sunday. That’s the lowest daily average price since March 24.

Sunday’s state average is two cents less than a month ago, and 59 cents less than this time last year.

The average Sunday in Escambia County was $2.78, down a dime from a month ago. The lowest price Sunday night in Escambia County was $2.56 at stations on East Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, a low price of $2.66 was available Sunday at multiple stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“An 11-cent drop may not turn heads, but every little bit adds up for drivers navigating the road and their budgets,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Unfortunately, the downward trend may not continue much longer. Oil prices moved higher last week after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Iranian oil.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 