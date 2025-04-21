Florida Gas Prices Decline 11 Cents On Average

Florida gas prices declined 11 cents last week. The state average was $3.00 per gallon on Sunday. That’s the lowest daily average price since March 24.

Sunday’s state average is two cents less than a month ago, and 59 cents less than this time last year.

The average Sunday in Escambia County was $2.78, down a dime from a month ago. The lowest price Sunday night in Escambia County was $2.56 at stations on East Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, a low price of $2.66 was available Sunday at multiple stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“An 11-cent drop may not turn heads, but every little bit adds up for drivers navigating the road and their budgets,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Unfortunately, the downward trend may not continue much longer. Oil prices moved higher last week after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Iranian oil.”