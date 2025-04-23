Florida Broadcasters Recognized Dave Hoxeng, Owner Of Cat Country, Other Local Stations

The Florida Association of Broadcasters (FAB) has announced Dave Hoxeng as the 2025 recipient of FAB’s prestigious William J. Brooks Award. Established in 1988, this award honors legendary Florida broadcasters whose exceptional service and dedication set a standard of excellence in the industry. Presented annually, the award celebrates individuals who embody the high ideals exemplified by its namesake, William J. Brooks.

FAB said Dave Hoxeng, owner of ADX Communications, has profoundly influenced the radio landscape of Northwest Florida through an unwavering commitment to local content, community service, and broadcast excellence. Since launching Cat Country 98.7 (WYCT-FM) in 2003, Dave and his wife Mary have grown their media presence to include NewsRadio 92.3/AM 1620 (WNRP), ESPN Pensacola 1330/99.1 (WEBY), and Pensacola’s Playlist 94.5. These locally owned and operated stations serve Escambia and Santa Rosa counties with a dynamic mix of music, news, sports, and talk programming.

Hoxeng’s dedication to local broadcasting has been central to the stations’ success and national recognition. Cat Country 98.7 was named the 2024 CMA Radio Station of the Year, adding to previous wins in 2017 and 2019. The station has also earned multiple honors from the Academy of Country Music (ACM), and has been recognized by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) with the NAB Crystal Radio Award and the NAB Service to America Award for outstanding community service.

Beyond the airwaves, the Hoxengs are deeply rooted in the local community. They established the Dave and Mary Hoxeng Endowed Scholarship at Pensacola State College to support aspiring journalism students. Their commitment to ethical leadership and civic engagement has also been recognized with awards such as the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics and the PACE Award for Spirit of Pensacola.

“These honors and accolades reflect Dave’s dedication to the industry and the impact his stations have on the communities they serve,” said Pat Roberts, President and CEO of the Florida Association of Broadcasters. “He is a pillar of our industry, and I can think of no one more deserving of this award.”

The William J. Brooks Award will be presented at the Florida Association of Broadcasters’ Annual Luncheon on Thursday, June 26, at The Breakers Palm Beach, as part of the FAB’s Annual Convention.