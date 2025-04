Flags Fly At Half Staff In Florida Until Monday To Honor FSU

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Monday across the state to honor Florida State University.

Thursday, two people were killed and six people were wounded by a gunman on the FSU campus.

DeSantis ordered flags at half-staff “in memory of the lives lost in this tragedy and to recognize the bravery shown by the first responders.”

