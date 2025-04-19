FDLE: Suspected Escambia County Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested Friday

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested suspected fentanyl trafficker on Friday in Escambia County.

Christopher Alonse Cobb, Jr., 20, was charged with five counts of trafficking fentanyl.

The arrest is the result of a joint investigation by FDLE and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Drug Task Force, and with funding from Florida’s State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (S.A.F.E.) grant.

The investigation began in October 2024 after agents identified Cobb as a fentanyl distributer within a drug trafficking organization. Between October 2024 and April 2025, FDLE and HIDTA task force members reportedly witnessed Cobb selling fentanyl during five controlled drug purchases. Investigators said Cobb sold nearly a quarter of a pound of fentanyl during the controlled purchases operations.

An arrest warrant for Cobb was issued on April 14, and FDLE arrested him on April 16. FDLE and task force agents conducted two search warrants and seized a stolen 9mm Glock 23 pistol, a 50-round pistol drum, ammunition and multiple cellphones.

Cobb was booked into the Escambia County Jail and is being held without bond pending first appearance

FDLE Pensacola and the DEA HIDTA Drug Task Force are investigating the case. The Florida Highway Patrol assisted in the arrest