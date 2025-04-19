FDLE: Suspected Escambia County Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested Friday

April 19, 2025

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested suspected fentanyl trafficker on Friday in Escambia County.

Christopher Alonse Cobb, Jr., 20, was charged with five counts of trafficking fentanyl.

The arrest is the result of a joint investigation by FDLE and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Drug Task Force, and with funding from Florida’s State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (S.A.F.E.) grant.

The investigation began in October 2024 after agents identified Cobb as a fentanyl distributer within a drug trafficking organization. Between October 2024 and April 2025, FDLE and HIDTA task force members reportedly witnessed Cobb selling fentanyl during five controlled drug purchases. Investigators said Cobb sold nearly a quarter of a pound of fentanyl during the controlled purchases operations.

An arrest warrant for Cobb was issued on April 14, and FDLE arrested him on April 16. FDLE and task force agents conducted two search warrants and seized a stolen 9mm Glock 23 pistol, a 50-round pistol drum, ammunition and multiple cellphones.

Cobb was booked into the Escambia County Jail and is being held without bond pending first appearance

FDLE Pensacola and the DEA HIDTA Drug Task Force are investigating the case. The Florida Highway Patrol assisted in the arrest

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 