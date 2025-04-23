EREC Awards Four Scholarships

April 23, 2025

Escambia River Electric Cooperative has announced four scholarships awards to students in the utility’s service area.

Four-year Herman D. Johnson Scholarships are being awarded to Colton Criswell from Northview High School and Braden Adams from Jay High School.

EREC Trade/Votech Scholarships are being awarded to Ayden Attalah from Northview High School and Lael Peterson from Jay High School.

The students will be recognized at the EREC Annual Meeting on April 26 at Wallace Lake K-8 School.

Pictured top: Colton Criswell (left) and Braden Adams. Pictured below: Ayden Attalah (left) and Lael Peterson. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 