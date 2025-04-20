Driver Collides With A Bathtub And A Tree In Cottage Hill Wreck

A pickup truck driver collided with a tree and a bathtub in a single vehicle wreck late Saturday night in Cottage Hill.

The pickup truck driver left the roadway in the 700 block of William Ditch Road, hit an old claw foot bathtub that was being used as a decorative planter in a front yard, hit a tree and came to rest in a ditch several houses away.

Initial information from the scene indicated that the driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the 11:28 p.m. crash. He was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS for evaluation and treatment.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.