ECUA Reports 3,100 Gallon Sewage Spill Off Kingsfield In Gonzalez

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority reported a 3,100 gallon sewage leak on Hamilton Crossing Drive on Saturday.

At 10:36 Saturday morning, crews responded to a leaking sewer force main located near the sidewalk at 2026 Hamilton Crossing Drive, in the Hamilton Crossing subdivision off East Kingsfield Road. The flow entered a nearby storm drain, which travels to the north and behind the houses.

ECUA estimated the spill to be about 3,100 gallons, of which 400 gallons was recovered. ECUA initiated their clean procedures.