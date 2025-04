Diamond Kings 6U Take First Place In Molino Spring Classic Baseball Tournament

The Diamond Kings 6U went undefeated the entire tournament to win first place in the Molino Spring Classic Baseball Tournament.

Caleb Moore slammed eight home runs over the weekend, the most of any player in the tournament. Hayes Fetsko earned the MVP for the Diamond Kings for his outstanding defense.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.