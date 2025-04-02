Danny William McGhee

Mr. Danny William McGhee, was born on October 5, 1952 in Atmore, Alabama to the late Willis McGhee, Sr. and Arentha Hinote McGhee. He passed away March 30, 2025, after a lengthy hospital stay. Growing up in the community he attended Poarch Mennonite Church with his family.

Danny grew up in Poarch, Alabama and graduated from Escambia County High School. He retired from the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, working most of his life as a welder. His work allowed him to travel, explore America and live his life to the fullest. One of his last work assignments was in Alaska, which was an experience he enjoyed talking about. As a proud member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, Danny loved his culture and tribal family. He also loved Alabama football, drag racing, cultural arts and beadwork. He loved to read books by Louis L’Amour and Tony Hillerman.

Survivors include his daughter, Melinda McGhee of Stockton, Alabama; brothers, Willis “Kent” McGhee and wife Tracy of Bratt, Florida, Terry M. McGhee and wife Yvonne of Poarch, Alabama, and George D. McGhee and wife Sharon of Atmore, Alabama; sisters, Mary Jane Tullis and husband Eddie L. of Poarch, Alabama, and Nancy M. Lowrey and husband Eddie of Atmore, Alabama. Danny is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by LaVan Martin, Doug Martin, Jeanette Beck, and Ima Jean Sheets.

The Family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff of LaVan Martin Assisted Living and his special friend, Eddie Kennington.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 10:00 AM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. with Brother Walter Rolin and Reverend Brian Eskelinen officiating

Burial will follow at Judson Creek Indian Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Troy McGhee, Michael McGhee, Andrew McGhee, Robert Lowrey, Brandon McGhee and Chase McGhee.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Eddie L. Tullis, Jerrel Hollinger, Jerry Sells, Juluis Sells, Phillip Martin, Ricky McGhee, Don Jackson, Eddie Kennington and David Moore.