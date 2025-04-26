Century Man Arrested On Multiple Felony Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

A windows tint violation led to a traffic stop and arrest of a Century man on multiple drug-related charges.

Joseph Edward Campbell, 39, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a schedule 2 controlled substance, all felonies.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed Campbell driving a black Chevy Silverado with heavily tinted windows along Century Boulevard. After pulling the vehicle over at the Century Kwik Stop, the deputy noted the strong odor of burnt marijuana.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies found a black magnetic box under the driver’s seat containing illegal substances, according to the arrest report. Items reported seized included 3.43 grams of methamphetamine, 18 Amidon Metadona pills, several pills testing positive for fentanyl, Buprenorphine and Naloxone sublingual films, and a glass smoking pipe with residue. The substances were packaged separately, a method commonly associated with drug distribution, according to the ECSO.jos

Campbell was detained without incident. A search of his wallet revealed $598.75 in cash, mostly in small and large denomination bills, the report states. Deputies also seized his iPhone and the 2023 Chevy Silverado he was driving.

Campbell was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $45,000 bond.

Pictured: Campbell’s truck was seized and towed from the Century Kwik Stop. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.