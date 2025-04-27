Century Community Mourns Passing Of Longtime Educator William ‘Edsol’ Smith

The Century community is mourning the loss of a longtime educator and community member Edsol Smith. He was 97.

William “Edsol” Smith was a graduate of Jay High School, the University of Florida and Mississippi College. He had a lifelong passion for learning — and his beloved Florida Gators.

He devoted his life to education, serving as a visiting teacher, classroom teacher, coach, and principal. Generators of Century Blackcats were shaped by his mentorship, guidance, and leadership.

His service extended beyond the classroom. Edsol was a dedicated deacon of First Baptist Church of Century, a proud member of the Century Lion’s Club, Masonic Lodge, and Kappa Delta Pi. He gave generously to causes focused on youth wellness, missionary work, and supporting those in need.

Funeral services for William “Edsol” Smith will be held at noon on Tuesday, April 29 at Jay Funeral Home Chapel, following visitation from 10 a.m. until noon. Interment will follow at Cora Baptist Cemetery on Chumuckla Highway in Jay.

