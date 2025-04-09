Cantonment Man Arrested on Multiple Drug and Firearm Charges After Search Warrant

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Kathleen Avenue recently, leading to the arrest of a Cantonment man on drug and firearm charges.

Joseph Ryan Koone was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver, and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon.

The search warrant was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to the ECSO.

An arrest report states a search of the property revealed a quantity of drugs and firearms, including:

359.5 grams of marijuana

$5,940 in United States Currency

Multiple firearms, including shotguns and a 9mm handgun, along with ammunition

THC vape pens and cartridges, THC hash oil, and various drug paraphernalia.

Koone reportedly told deputies that he lives at the residence, sharing it with his girlfriend and her son, and contributes to the household expenses. He claimed to work at a mobile phone repair shop and sell sneakers.

He admitted to possessing and selling THC cartridges, and knowledge of the firearms found in the house, according to his arrest report. Koone also told deputies that he found the marijuana.

According to the ECSO, Koone is a four-time convicted felon.

Koone was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $32,500 bond.