Blue Wahoos Miss Opportunities, Fall 2-1 To Smokies

written by Bill Vilona

Producing two-out, run-scoring hits has been a staple of the Blue Wahoos’ early-season success.

They could not buy one Tuesday. It cost them a game.

The Knoxville Smokies broke a tie game without a hit in the eighth inning and held on for a 2-1 victory against the Blue Wahoos to begin a series that matched the Southern League division leaders at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

It became a frustrating night for the Blue Wahoos. They had runners in scoring position in five of the final six innings, but could not get a clutch hit. They were 1-for-9 in the game in that scenario.

A crowd of 3,568 on Doggone Tuesday with one-price tickets, witnessed a game with solid defensive plays on both sides. The Blue Wahoos turned a double play with the bases loaded to thwart the Smokies in the fifth. Left fielder Mark Coley II made an inning-ending, diving catch an inning later to prevent extra bases and potentially a run.

The Smokies picked off the Blue Wahoos’ Kemp Alderman in the fourth inning and had first baseman B.J. Murray Jr. make a terrific diving stop on a ball scorched off the bat by Nathan Martorella in the eighth. The next Blue Wahoos batter, Coley II, hit a double that would have tied the game.

Three Blue Wahoos pitchers had solid outings adversely affected by a combined eight walks. Two of those walks led to Smokies runs.

The Blue Wahoos started well, getting a first-innning run when Jared Serna reached on a single, moved over on a fielder’s choice and scored on Alderman’s single.

Knoxville tied the game in the second inning when Parker Chavers walked and eventually scored when Hayden Cantrell – a former Blue Wahoos player – delivered a two out single.

Blue Wahoos starter Jacob Miller worked the first four innings, giving up three hits, but issuing five walks. Reliever Justin King pitched out of a bases loaded, no-out jam that he inherited from Miller in the fifth inning.

Blue Wahoos catcher Sam Praytor, now the team’s No. 1 catcher with Joe Mack elevated Monday to Triple-A Jacksonville, reached base twice in the game. His frustration boiled in the ninth when he was called out on a third strike call, then was ejected when yelling at the home plate umpire.

It was among 10 strikeouts for the Blue Wahoos in the game. Coley II had two of the Blue Wahoos’ six hits.

The teams will continue the six-game series Wednesday in a matchup of each team’s top-rated pitcher. Robby Snelling (2-0. 2.20 ERA) makes his fourth start for the Blue Wahoos against Knoxville’s Will Sanders (0-1, 4.05 ERA).

GAME NOTABLES

— Joe Mack quickly made an impact in his Triple-A debut Tuesday with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. After the Blue Wahoos catcher was called up Monday to replace Augustin Ramirez, who made his MLB debut Monday with the Miami Marlins, he was in Jacksonville’s starting lineup.

Batting fourth, he reached on an error, walked and scored a run in four plate appearances. Also joining Jacksonville on Monday was Blue Wahoos second baseman Harrison Spohn, who did not play Tuesday. The Jumbo Shrimp (16-6) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers to extend their first place lead in the International League East Division.

— Three area teachers were honored before the game and threw out a ceremonial first pitch as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.

