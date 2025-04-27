Alan Cole Presley

Mr. Alan Cole Presley, age 65, passed away on Friday, April 25, 2025 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Perdido, AL; where he has lived most of his life. Before his retirement, he was employed as an equipment operator in the construction industry.

Mr. Presley had a passion for fishing, hunting, motorcycles, tinkering with gadgets, gardening, and working with tractors. He enjoyed cruising along the roads with his friends. His affection for family and friends was immense, often filling his life with laughter and chaos. He cherished spending time with his grandkids, sitting on the porch while observing the dance of the wind and clouds.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Presley and Annie Sue Killcreas, one brother, Kent Presley, and his grandparents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sophie Presley, of Perdido, AL; two daughters, Paige Presley, of Perdido, AL; Hillary Presley (Frankie) of Morristown, TN; three brothers, Faron (Lynn) Presley, of Bay Minette, AL; Troy Presley, of Perdido, AL; Tyson (Christy) Presley, of Perdido, AL; three sisters, Kathy Presley, of Pensacola, FL; Pam Presley, of Perdido, AL; Tonya Presley, of Daphne, AL; seven grandchildren, Aleiah, Jace, Raiah, Nova, Kyler, Orian, Estella other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 1:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. with Brother Michael Hadley officiating.

Burial will follow at Presley Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 29, 2025 from 11:30 AM until service time at 1:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Les Smith, Tripp Presley, Tyler Davis, Wes Smith, Jesse Smith and Tyler Presley.

Honorary pallbearers will be Faron Presley II.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements.