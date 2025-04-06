Six Lanes For Hwy 29? Four Lanes For Hwy 97? Rural Transportation Projects Prioritized

Six lanes for Highway 29? Four lanes for Highway 97? Those are just a few of the proposed projects on the Regional Rural Transportation Plan (RRTP) 2025 Transportation Project Priorities list — a list of proposed projects that aim to improve mobility, safety, and connectivity across rural area of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties, as well as all of Holmes and Washington counties.

The RRTP Technical Advisory Committee will consider the project priority rankings, possibly changing the priority order, during a meeting on May 21. The list will then be sent to the Emerald Coast Regional Council board for consideration, also on May 21. The final list will be sent to the Florida Department of Transportation for consideration and possible funding.

Proposed projects in Escambia County are listed below by their priority ranking.

In the following list, PD&E notes “Project Development and Environment Study” and PE notes “Preliminary Engineering (Design)”. None of the listed projects have been approved or funded to date.

Capacity Project Priorities

2. Highway 29 FL/AL Connector — widen to six lanes from I-10 to the state line in Century – Feasibility Study

6. Highway 97 — widen to four lanes from Highway 29 to state line at Atmore — PD&E

8. Highway 4 (Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa) — widen to four lanes from Highway 29 in Century to Baker – Feasibility Study

Resurfacing Project Priorities

1. Highway 164 — resurface from Highway 97 to Highway 29 (widening not included) – PE

2. Highway 168 — resurface from Highway 99 to Highway 4A – PE

4. Highway 4 — resurface from Highway 97 to Highway 99 – PE

6. State Line Road — resurface 0.4 miles in the Century town limits – PE

7. Molino Road — resurface from Highway 29 to Highway 95A – PE

8. Highway 196 — resurface from Highway 29 to Highway 95A – PE.

Safety Project Priorities

3. Highway 29 & Highway 98 at Crabtree Church Road — high crash area — Safety Study

Bike/Ped/Trails Project Priorities

6. Highway 4 — shared use path from Highway 29 in Century to baker — TBD

Freight Project Priorities

3. Escambia AL & Gulf Coast Rail — track and tie rehab — PE

TA Project Priorities

3. Complete Streets Master Plan — Highway 29 from State Road 4 to County Road 4 –$125,000

4. Freedom Road Safety Enhancement — sidewalks, curb ramps, bike lanes from Highway 4 to Jefferson Avenue — $1.5 million

To see the complete project priority list, including all counties, click here (pdf).

The priorities are submitted annually to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) as part of the statewide transportation planning process to support coordination across rural and regional efforts.