Florida House Approves Salzman Plan For Term Limits On County Commissioners

The Florida House on Wednesday passed a joint resolution to amend the Florida Constitution to include term limits on county commissioners and school board members.

The House voted 82-33 to back the joint resolution filed by Escambia County Republican Rep. Michelle Salzman.

The joint resolution proposes an amendment to the Florida Constitution to provide term limits for county commissioners and school district board members after serving eight consecutive years. The limitation would apply applies to terms of office for county commissioners beginning after November 3, 2026, and terms of office for school district board members beginning on or after November 8, 2022.

“This is the House joint resolution to put term limits for county commissioners and school board members at eight years on the ballot,” Salzman said on the House floor. She said most American back term limits, while opponents say any term limits should be decided by local voters, not mandated by the state.

In 2023, the Florida Legislature approved Eight-year term limits for school board members were approved by the Florida Legislature in 2023, but the term limits are not in the Constitution.

If approved by the Legislature, the amendment would appear on the ballot for the 2026 general election