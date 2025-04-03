Jay High’s Chase Dooley Wins Historic State Weightlifting Title

Jay High School’s Chase Dooley is now a Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) 1A state weightlifting champion. He claimed state titles in both the Traditional division with a total lift of 710 pounds and the Olympic division with 585 pounds.

Dooley’s victory Saturday in Live Oak marks the first state weightlifting championship in Jay High School history.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.