It’s April 15 — But The Tax Deadline Was Extended For All Florida Residents

April 15, 2025

It’s April 15, but taxpayers in Florida have until May 1 to file with the IRS.

Due to hurricanes that hit the state last summer, the IRS extended the tax deadline for all Florida residents and businesses until May 1, 2025. That gives residents of Florida, and other states including Alabama, a couple more weeks to file beyond the traditional April 1 deadline.

The IRS extended the tax filing deadline to May 1, 2025, for all Florida residents and businesses due to hurricanes Debbie, Helene and Milton that hit the state in 2024.

The automatic deadline extensions apply to all Florida counties and cover individual, corporate, estate, trust, partnership, S corporation, gift, and generation-skipping transfer tax returns, along with other types of returns.
For more information from the IRS, click here.

