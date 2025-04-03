Escambia County’s Isabelle Jenkins Nominated For Florida FFA President

April 25, 2025

Escambia County FFA member Isabelle Jenkins of Pensacola High School has been nominated for president of the 65,000 member Florida FFA Association.

With the nomination, she was automatically guaranteed selection as a state officer. After a vote at the 97th Florida FFA State Convention and Expo this summer., she will either be president or secretary of the organization.

The Florida FFA Association selected Jenkins and 11 other students as candidates for state FFA office from a field of 39 FFA members that took part in the selection process.

The student members were challenged with an intense interview process, which included an individual interview, individual problem-solving activity, state degree interview, agricultural knowledge Interview, and a conversational exercise.

