Cantonment Masonic Lodge Honors And Adopts Ernest Ward Middle School Educators

Cantonment Masonic Lodge #322 honored several educators from Ernest Ward Middle School recently.

The Lodge recognized Teacher of the Year Maria Willis. They also adopted two novice teachers, Courtney Barrow and MaryBeth Geary.

Additionally, the Lodge formally adopted Ernest Ward Middle School as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting local education initiatives.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.