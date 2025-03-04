World Gym Proposes New Cantonment Location

World Gym is proposing to construct a facility in Cantonment.

Developers have proposed a 30,000-square-foot commercial building on an undeveloped 18.8 acre site. The building at 1275 North Highway 29 will house World Gym’s heath and fitness building along with two other spaces that will be leased with 103 parking spaces. The facility’s parking lot with 103 spaces will be accessible from both Neal Road and Highway 29.

The proposal was filed with Escambia County last week and has not yet been scheduled for a Development Review Committee public meeting.

World Gym currently operates a 6,583 square foot gym in a building constructed in 1945 at 110 South Highway 29, at the railroad cross and across from International Paper. The company has not announced if that location will close if the new facility is constructed. There is a second location Escambia County location of the international brand on North Ninth Avenue.

