Wildfire Evacuation Lifted Near Chumuckla; Fire Burns North Of Flomaton

UPDATE: Wildfire evacuations have been lifted near Chumuckla.

Chumuckla Springs Road, Mineral Springs Road, Sid Hayes Road and Watson Road have all been reopened. No homes were damaged by the fire and the evacuation recommendation has been lifted for the area.

Update from Florida Forest Service Blackwater Forestry Center:

The brush fire is 60% contained at 160 acres. All forward progress has been stopped, and a line has been established around the fire perimeter. The Florida Forest Service will remain on the scene to strengthen lines for the next several hours and continue to monitor the area tomorrow morning, Thursday, March 20.

Residents have been evacuated due to a large brush fire near Jay, and there is a large wildfire burning near I-65 north of Flomaton.

Currently, the Santa Rosa County brush fire is approximately 200 acres and residents in the area are being evacuated.

The following roadways in Jay are closed due to a brush fire:

Chumuckla Springs Road, from Mineral Springs Road to just north of Howell Pit Road

Mineral Springs Road from Chumuckla Springs Road to Sid Hayes Road

Sid Hayes Road from Mineral Springs Road to Watson Road

All of Watson Road

Florida Forest Service says five tractor plow units are on scene, as well as brush trucks. They’re currently doing structure protection operations in the area.

An unrelated wildfire is burning along Stanley Road near Coleman Road, west of Highwa7 113 at I-65. Fire departments from both Escambia County in Alabama and Escambia County in Florida are on scene. Alabama authorities have not provided further details on evacuations, if any. No updates have been provided.