Wanda Kinsley Repine

Wanda Kinsley Repine, born March 23, 1948 in Pensacola, Florida, was healed on March 9, 2025 when she entered the Gates of Heaven.

She was met at the gates by her father and mother, Johnnie and Virginia Kinsley, and her beloved husband of 46 years, Kenneth Repine.

Loved ones left to cherish Wanda’s memories include her two children Michelle Repine Bond (Pete) and Mike Repine (Jennifer) along with the “magnificent seven” Jackson & Jenna Bond and Brenn, Kira, Zane, Cole & Reid Repine. She also had one precious great-grandson, Ky’lynn Repine.

Wanda had many roles in life: daughter, wife, mother, and teacher to so many, but the role she cherished the most was that of “GiGi” to her seven grandchildren and “Geeg” to the newest addition, her beloved great-grand.

Wanda is also survived by her brother, Harry Kinsley (Gayle); her sisters, Donna Phillips (Bruce) and Dora Thomley (Wayne); her sister-in-law, Pat Kieft (Bob); and brother-in-law, Floyd Elmore.

Wanda recently retired after teaching in Escambia County for over 40 years. She truly enjoyed teaching and had a passion for growing the minds of children. Hundreds of young lives were changed because of Wanda’s teaching and her big heart for children.

The family will receive friends at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 S. Hwy 29, Cantonment, FL on Saturday, March 22, 2025 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

The family has asked that anyone wishing to pay respects attend the visitation. Wanda will be cremated and there will be no traditional funeral service. The family requests that instead of sympathy cards, attendees bring a letter or note with a fond memory of Wanda to place in a basket. The family would enjoy reading these and cherishing them for years to come.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to CASA of Shelby County (CASA House) 5184 Caldwell Mill Road Suite 204-171 Birmingham, AL 35244, which provides volunteer advocates for vulnerable children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect, or The Miracle League, 833 El Camino Drive, Cantonment, FL 32533, which provides physically and mentally challenged children a safe and spirited program in which they can play baseball just like the other kids.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy 29 S., Cantonment, FL is in charge of arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com