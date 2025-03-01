Two Staying In Showalter Park Dugout Arrested With Drugs, ECSO Says

March 1, 2025

Two people allegedly staying in the dugouts at Century’s Showalter Park are facing drug charges.

Brian Adrian Qualls, 44, and Lindsey Marie Hanks, 43, were both charged with felony possession of a controlled substance by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

After receiving a tip from the Flomaton Police Department, ECSO deputies responded to the park where they located Qualls and Hanks in a dugout in the northernmost part of the park. Deputies located a bag next to Qualls that contained synthetic cannabinoids (spice), according to an arrest report, and small bag in Hanks’ wallet that containing methamphetamine.

Qualls was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $2,500 bond, while Hanks remained in jail with bond set at $2,500.

