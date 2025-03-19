Two Cantonment Residents Charged With Aggravated Assault

A verbal dispute at a Ransley Station apartment complex escalated into violence on February 11, leading to the arrests of two Cantonment residents.

Matthew Thomas Sanders, Sr., 42 was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery. Chloe Dale Elder, 22, was charged with a single count of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Boesch Lane after a man reported being attacked. The victim told deputies that he was called to the scene by his sister after receiving threats. When he arrived, he saw Sanders and Elders exit a vehicle, and a confrontation ensued.

During the altercation, the victim stated that Sanders punched him in the face, causing visible bruising and swelling, according to an arrest report. Sanders then allegedly pulled out a screwdriver in a threatening manner while yelling at him. Elders, meanwhile, stood near the apartment door, initially watching before retrieving a homemade baton, the report states, and she then raised the baton as if preparing to strike Johnson, causing him to fear for his safety.

As tensions escalated, the victim pulled out a pocket knife and warned Sanders and Elders to leave. Witnesses, including the victim’s sister and another acquaintance, corroborated his account, deputies said. Video footage reviewed by deputies showed Sanders backing away while Elders advanced with the baton raised in a threatening manner, the report states.

The incident occured February 11, but both suspects were recently arrested on a outstanding warrants that were issued in the case.

Elder was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $20,000 bond, while Sanders was freed on a bond of $30,000.