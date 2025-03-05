Two Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges During Traffic Stop

March 5, 2025

Two people were arrested Monday on multiple drug trafficking charges during a traffic stop on Pensacola Boulevard.

During the stop, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered trafficking amounts of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, along with cocaine, Xanax, marijuana, oxycodone, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

William Joseph Coleman, 42, was charged with three counts of trafficking drugs, three counts of possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and smuggling contraband. John Charges Peeterse, 34, was charged with three counts of trafficking drugs, three counts of possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 