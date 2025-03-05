Two Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges During Traffic Stop

Two people were arrested Monday on multiple drug trafficking charges during a traffic stop on Pensacola Boulevard.

During the stop, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered trafficking amounts of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, along with cocaine, Xanax, marijuana, oxycodone, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

William Joseph Coleman, 42, was charged with three counts of trafficking drugs, three counts of possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and smuggling contraband. John Charges Peeterse, 34, was charged with three counts of trafficking drugs, three counts of possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.