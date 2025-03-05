Thursday Is Last Day To Request Vote By Mail Ballot For Century Special Primary

March 5, 2025

Thursday, March 6, is the last day for registered voters to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the upcoming Century special primary election.

All vote-by-mail requests expired at the end of 2024. Requests must be renewed for for the 2025 special elections (both the Century special elections  and the special general election for Congress on April 1).

For a vote-by-mail ballot, contact the Supervisor of Elections office by phone (850) 595-3900, by email at votebymail@escambiavotes.gov, by fax (850) 595-3914, or by using the online form at EscambiaVotes.gov/vote-by-mail

The person requesting a vote-by-mail ballot must disclose:

  • The name of the voter for whom the ballot is requested;
  • The voter’s address;
  • The voter’s date of birth;
  • The voter’s Florida driver license number, Florida identification card number, or that last 4 digits of the voter’s social security number;
  • The requester’s name;
  • The requester’s address;
  • The requester’s driver’s license number, identification card number, or that last 4 digits of the voter’s social security number, if available;
  • The requester’s relationship to the voter; and,
  • The requester’s signature (written request only).

The Century precinct at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse will be open  from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 18  for the Century special primary election to fill a vacant Seat 4 on the Century Town Council.

