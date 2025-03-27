Three Arrested In Atmore Prison Contraband Bust

Three people were arrested Wednesday for allegedly trafficking drugs into the Holman Correctional Institution in Atmore.

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) said they thwarted an attempt to introduce contraband into the prison. A K-9 Unit noticed a suspicious vehicle and with support from agents with the Narcotics and Law Enforcement Services Divisions, searched the vehicle and discovered illegal contraband.

Adam Louis Malone, Audrey Teresa Kelley, and Frederick Jermaine Cobb booked into the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton on charges of trafficking marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, prohibited activities, attempt to commit a controlled substance crime (distribution), and possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone).

ADOC said they seized the following during the investigation:

– approximately 1008 grams of marijuana

– approximately 88 grams of methamphetamine

– approximately 20 grams of oxycodone

– approximately 20 grams of sprayed paper

– approximately four grams of fentanyl

– eight cell phones

– 12 vape pens

Pictured (top to bottom): Adam Louis Malone, Audrey Teresa Kelley, and Frederick Jermaine Cobb.