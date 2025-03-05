Third Phase Proposed Bringing Cowetta Road Subdivision To 269 Lots

March 5, 2025

A third phase has been proposed for the Sanctuary subdivision off Cowetta Road in Cantonment with 53 additional lots on 17.31 acres.

The additional phase will bring the total number of lots in the D.R. Horton subdivision to 269, including 100 lots in phase one and 116 lots in phase two.

Sanctuary Phase 1 was approved in May 2024, and Sanctuary Phase 2 was approved in December 2024.

The plans have been filed with the Escambia County Development Review Committee and are in initial applications status. A public meeting has not yet been set.

