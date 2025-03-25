Tate High Wind Ensemble Achieves Straight Superior Ratings

The Tate High School Wind Ensemble achieved a straight superior rating at the District 1 Music Performance Assessment (MPA) earlier this month at Fort Walton Beach High School based upon their dedication, musicianship, and hard work of the students and directors.

As a result of their success, the wind ensemble will perform at the State Concert Band Evaluation on April 29, 2025,at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville. Performance times and additional details will be announced as soon as they become available.

In addition to this success, six Tate High School students have qualified to perform at the Florida Bandmasters Association (FBA) State Solo Evaluation in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 29, at Leon High School. These talented musicians earned a superior rating on a Grade 5 or higher solo at the district evaluation.

Those band students are:

Carter Hayden

Mason Soto

Kendra McDonald

Gracie Ferlo

Jax Hardnack

Jaren Ridgon

In addition, the Tate High School Jazz Ensembles will take the stage at Troy University’s Mic Check Conference April 24-25. This event is a significant opportunity for students to showcase their talents with top ensembles from across the region. Students will also have the chance to participate in master classes led by professional performers and theTroy University jazz faculty.

“The Tate High School Music Department extends its gratitude to the students, parents, and supporters who continue to champion the arts and music education,” Tate High Director of Bands Ronald Gray, Jr. said.