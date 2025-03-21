Tate Falls To First Academy In Aggie Classic Championship (With Gallery)

On a cold, windy night in the Aggie Nation, Tate fell 13-7 to The First Academy Royals of Orlando in the 30th Annual Aggie Classic championship game.

The Royals took a 6-2 lead in the second with five runs on five hits, including a two-run homer to right field.

Kaden Posta went 3-4 for the Aggies at bat. Nathan Connors had two RBIs to lead Tate, as he went 2-5 for the night, and Kaleb Posta went 2-4.

Lance Brady opened the mound for the Aggies, giving up seven hits and six runs in one inning as he walked one and struck out one. Keelan Beasley threw four and a third innings in relief, surrendering three hits and five hits (three earned) while walking four and striking out five. Conners went for one and two-third innings, allowing two runs and two hits.

Following spring break, Tate returns to action with a trip to the Pine Forest Eagles on March 25.

NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.