Tate Downs Yukon (OK) 11-1 On Day Two Of The Aggie Classic

The Tate Aggies beat the Yukon Millers of Yukon, Oklahoma, 11-1 Tuesday night on day two of the Aggie Classic.

On the mound, Tate’s Zane Warrington struck out 10, allowing three hits and one run in six innings while walking two.

Nate Connors went 4-5 for the Aggies at the plate with two runs batted in, and Tatite Davis went 2-4 with one RBI.

Up next, the Aggies will face Washington OK Wednesday night at 7:00. WHS is coming off a 10-0 loss to Gulf Breeze.