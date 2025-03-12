Softball: Northview Beats Miller, Tate Slips To Niceville

Northview 8, T.R. Miller 1

The Northview Lady Chiefs defeated the T.R. Miller Tigers 8-1 Tuesday evening in Bratt.

Jamison Gilman went 3-3 at the plate for Northview, while Addysen Bolen and Mikayla McAnally both tallied two RBIs.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Gilman opened in the circle for the Chiefs, allowing one run and four hits in four innings while walking none and striking one two. Mikayla McAnally threw three scoreless innings in relief, giving up one hit, walking one and striking out three.

The Lady Chiefs stole five bases during the game, with two.

Northview will hit Highway 4 Thursday with road game against the Baker Gators.

NorthviewEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Niceville 9, Tate 2

The Tate Lady Aggies fell 9-2 on the road at Niceville Tuesday evening with the Raiders Racking up six runs in the third inning.

Mykamia Padgett took the loss for Tate in two-and two-thirds innings, giving up eight unearned runs on three hits while walking three and striking out five. Jordan Smith was in the circle for three and one-third innings in relief for Tate, giving up six hits and one run as she recorded three strikeouts and one walk.

Kara Wine wen 1-2 with one RBI for the Aggies.

Tate will travel to Navarre on Thursday.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.