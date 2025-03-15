Severe Weather Outbreak Expected

A severe weather outbreak is expected Saturday through Saturday night.

Strong, long-track tornadoes, damaging winds over 70 mph and large hail greater than two inches are all possible.

There will be isolated storms on Saturday afternoon followed by a squall line into the evening and overnight hours.

We will update this story during the day as conditions change. Plus, look for live local weather warnings and updates that matter to you on our NorthEscambia.com Facebook page.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then a chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers after 4am. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 57. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69.