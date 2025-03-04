Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Night

There is an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather for Tuesday night.

Damaging straight-line winds are the primary threat, and a few tornadoes EF2 or greater are possible. In the North Escambia area, the timing will be late evening, before midnight.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon, with a high near 74. Windy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between midnight and 3am, then a chance of showers after 3am. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 56. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69.