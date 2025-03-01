Scores: Wins For Northview Baseball; Tate Baseball And Softball Fall

Here are North Escambia Friday night scores:

BASEBALL

Northview 10, Pensacola Christian 0

The Northview Chiefs shut out Pensacola Christian 10-0 Friday night in Pensacola.

Jayden White earned the win on the mound for the Chiefs, allowing one hit and no runs in five innings, walking three and striking out eight. Grayden Sheffield thew one scoreless inning in relief, walking one and striking out two.

Brady Smith went 2-2 at bat. Cole Davis, Kelen Jury, and Braynt Mason each had two RBIs.

Up next, Northview will be at Flomaton on Tuesday ahead of a Thursday game at Jay.

Northview 13, Pensacola Christian 0

The junior varsity Northview Chiefs easily shut out Pensacola Christian 13-0 Friday night.

The Northview win was earned by Christian Roberts who gave p no hits and no runs in three innings while recording seven strikeouts and walking one. Taylor Curtis pitched two no-run innings in relief while getting five strikeouts and walking one.

Kobi Fiorenti, Sawyer Gilmore, and Christian Roberts each had two hits. Kobi Fiorenti, Will Gilmore, Esten Odom, and Christian Roberts hand one RBI each. The JV chiefs stole 15 bases during the game against PCA.

Fort Walton Beach 11, Tate 8

Friday night, the Tates Aggies fell 11-8 on the road to Fort Walton Beach.

Kaleb Posta and Evan Taylor had two RBIs for Tate., and Nathan Ozuna was 2-4.

Tate will be at home Tuesday night against Milton.

SOFTBALL

West Florida 8, Tate 7

The Tate Lady Aggies slipped 8-7 to the West Florida Jags Friday night.

Kinzlee Biggs led at bat for the Lady Aggies with two RBIs as she went 1-2. Peyton Womack went 3-5, and Jordyn Banks were 2-4.

Tate will host Escambia on Tuesday.