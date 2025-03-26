Sandra Anne Spence

Mrs. Sandra Anne Spence, who was 56-years-old, sadly passed away at her home on March 25, 2025. She was originally from Fort Rucker, Alabama, but had lived in Walnut Hill, Florida, for the last 38 years. Her presence in the community will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Spence had a joyful spirit that shone through her love for tulips and the excitement of traveling. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, who filled her days with laughter and warmth. Christmas was her favorite time of year, and she delighted in decorating with cheerful snowmen that brought a smile to everyone’s face. Her playful puppy, Trigger, was always by her side, adding to her happiness. Whether it was being outdoors or enjoying a peaceful day of fishing, Mrs. Spence embraced every moment with love and joy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John T Akridge Sr. and Averil English Akridge; brother, John T. Akridge Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, William Scott Spence of Walnut Hill, Florida; two daughters, Caitlin (Cole) Norton of Atmore, Alabama and Allison (Nathaniel) Nelson of Milton, Florida; son, Samuel (Autumn) Spence of Molino, Florida; three brothers, Peter (Claire) English of Kings Lynn, England, Tony Akridge of Geneva, Alabama, and John (Penny) Mecham of Suffolk, England; two sisters, Deborah (Jerry) Hilliard of Phenix City, Alabama, and Shirley (Bobby) Brackin of Geneva, Alabama; grandchildren, McKenzie Norton, Emma-Kate Norton, William Norton, Maverick Norton, Kevin Nelson, Hunter Nelson, Karsyn Nelson, one on the way Logan Nelson, Liam Spence, Greyson Spence, and Knox Spence; puppy Trigger.

Sandra’s favorite saying was “I Love You To The Moon and Back”

A memorial service will be held at a later date.