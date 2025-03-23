Rustic Rooster: Highway 97 Deli And Market Plans Set For Final Review

Plans are set for final review this week by the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) for a planned deli, market and shop in Davisville.

The Rustic Rooster will be located at 10251 Highway 97, near the Davisville Community Center. The building was previously used for retail and as a restaurant.

The Rustic Rooster will be opening as a deli, market and antique store, according to a an updated application filed March 13.

“We are rebranding what the previous use was and to bring back life to the beautiful building in the community,” a handwritten letter filed with an earlier application. “We have cleaned and updated the interior and exterior to beautify the property.”

The 4,243 square foot building is located on 1.83 acres. Application materials show parking in the front and rear of the building. There will be 19 parking spaces, including four handicap spaces in a front asphalt and an overflow lot with asphalt millings in the rear.

This week’s DRC meeting is set for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26 at the Escambia County Central Complex Building, 3363 West Park Place in Pensacola.

Pictured: The Rustic Rooster in Walnut Hill as seen Saturday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.