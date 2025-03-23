Rustic Rooster: Highway 97 Deli And Market Plans Set For Final Review

March 23, 2025

Plans are set for final review this week by the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) for a planned deli, market and shop in Davisville.

The Rustic Rooster will be located at 10251 Highway 97, near the Davisville Community Center. The building was previously used for retail and as a restaurant.

The Rustic Rooster will be opening as a deli, market and antique store, according to a an updated application filed March 13.

“We are rebranding what the previous use was and to bring back life to the beautiful building in the community,” a handwritten letter filed with an earlier application. “We have cleaned and updated the interior and exterior to beautify the property.”

The 4,243 square foot building is located on 1.83 acres. Application materials show parking in the front and rear of the building. There will be 19 parking spaces, including four handicap spaces in a front asphalt and an overflow lot with asphalt millings in the rear.

This week’s DRC meeting is set for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26 at the Escambia County Central Complex Building, 3363 West Park Place in Pensacola.

Pictured: The Rustic Rooster in Walnut Hill as seen Saturday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 