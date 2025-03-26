Northview Lady Chiefs Run Rule Catholic; Tate Baseball Shuts Out Pine Forest, NHS Falls To EHS

SOFTBALL

Northview 15, Catholic 0

The Northview Lady Chiefs make quick work of a 15-0 mercy rule shutout of the Pensacola Catholic Crusaders Tuesday afternoon in Bratt.

Jamison Gilman earned the win for Northview in about an hour. In a complete four inning game, the senior allowed no hits and no runs while striking out nine and walking just one.

At the plate, Aubrey Hadley went 2-3 for the Lady Chiefs with two runs drove in. Riley Brooks and Kylee Langham each added two RBIs for Northview.

Up next, the Lady Chiefs will host the West Florida Jag in a varsity only game at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The game was postponed from Monday by weather.

BASEBALL

Tate 13, Pine Forest 0

The Tate Aggies shut out the Pine Forest Eagles 13-0 Tuesday at Pine Forest.

Sheppard Edgar earned the win for Tate, gave up no hits and no runs in two innings while walking two and striking out four. Aiden Bramblett and Cohen Rush both threw shutout innings in relief.

Nathan Connors and Tate Davis each had two RBIs for the Aggies as Lance Brady went 2-2.

Up next, Tate will host Central on Thursday.

Escambia 4, Northview 1

The Escambia Gators defeated the Northview Chiefs 4-1 Tuesday at Escambia.

In five innings, Jackson Bridges allowed four unearned runs on six hits while walking four and striking out four.

Cole Davis had one RBI for Northview as he went 1-2. Kelan Jury, Jase Portwood, Brady Smith, and Grayden Sheffield each added one hit for the Chiefs.

Up next, the Northview Chiefs will host the Jay Royals at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.