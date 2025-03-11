New Ladder Truck Arrives For ECFR’s Ensley Fire Station

March 11, 2025

A new Ladder 6 is coming soon to the Ensley Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue (Station 6).

Crews have spent the last several days undergoing orientation training on the new 100-foot aerial.

The ladder truck is not yet in operation but will go into service upon completion renovations of Stations 6, which is known as “The Big House”. It is estimated that the renovations will be complete by the second week of April.

Station 6 was the busiest fire company in Escambia County last year, running about 2,500 calls including over 100 fires. The 24/7 station is also home to Engine 6 and Hazmat 6, and every firefighter assigned to the station is a certified hazardous material technician.

