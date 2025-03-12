Navy Officer Recognized for His USS Indianapolis Ransom Middle History Project

Hunter Scott was a 12-year-old Ransom Middle School student whose National History Day project changed U.S. Navy history.

Scott gained national attention for his research into the sinking of the USS Indianapolis. As a 12-year-old Ransome student, Scott embarked on a National History Day project after being inspired by a scene from the movie Jaws. His dedication to uncovering the truth led him to interview nearly 150 survivors of the sinking and review over 800 documents. Scott’s findings exonerated Indianapolis Captain McVay, who had long been blamed for the tragedy, and played a crucial role in the United States Congress reopening the case and ultimately exonerating him posthumously.

Then-Pensacola Congressman Joe Scarborough introduced legislation in October 2000, successfully lobbying Congress to award the Naval Unit Commendation to the ships final crew.

On July 30, 1945, the USS Indianapolis CA-35 fell prey to a Japanese submarine and was sunk after delivering the first operational atomic bomb to the island of Tinnian. Of the 1,196 men aboard only 317 were pulled from the water after the sinking. It was greatest single loss of life at sea in the history of the U.S. Navy.

Tuesday, now Cmdr. Hunter Scott, executive officer of Consolidated Brig Miramar, was the guest speaker on Tuesday during a special ceremony honoring the legacy of the USS Indianapolis at the National Aviation Museum.

Pictured top: Cmdr. Hunter Scott, speaks at a National Naval Aviation Museum-sponsored USS Indianapolis observance on Tuesday at museum. Pictured below: A museum visitor looks at the project Scott made while a student at Ransom Middle School. Pictured second below: A photograph of USS Indianapolis taken 20 days before sinking. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.