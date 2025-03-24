Molino Library Hosting Plant Swap

March 24, 2025

The Molino Branch Library is hosting a March Plant Swap at the library.

The swap is open to both seasoned gardeners and beginners looking to start their plant journey. In addition to exchanging plants, attendees can connect with fellow plant lovers, share gardening tips, and expand their collections.

It’s simple — just bring potted plants, cuttings or seeds that you’d like to share, and take home a new leafy friend during library hours.

Pictured: Just some of the plants available recently during the March Plants Swap at the Molino Library Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

