Molino Library Hosting Free Cross Stitch Class For All Skill Levels

The Molino Library is inviting the community to a relaxing and creative Cross Stitch Class on Friday, March 28 from 5-6:30 p.m.

The free class is open to all ages and skill levels and will explore the art of cross stitching and introduce new techniques.

All materials will be provided, and no experience is necessary—just bring your enthusiasm! This event offers a great opportunity to unwind, get creative, and connect with fellow crafters.

The Molino Library is located at 6450-A Highway 95A in the Molino Community Center.