Man Struck By SUV On Nokomis Road, Driven To Gas Station By SUV Driver

A man was struck by a vehicle on Nokomis Road Sunday night before being driven to a convenience store by the driver who hit him.

According to witnesses, the man was standing in a dark section of Nokomis Road, several miles west of Highway 97 in Davisville, when the side mirror of an SUV struck his arm. Due to the lack of street lighting and a small hill obstructing visibility, the adult female driver reportedly did not see the man in the roadway.

The driver, who was familiar with the man, called for help and transported him to the Marathon gas station at the intersection of Highway 97 and Nokomis Road.

The man sustained a non-life-threatening arm injury and was transported by Escambia County EMS to a nearby hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.