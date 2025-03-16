Local FFA Member Named Finalist For ‘Stars Of Florida’ Program

The Florida FFA Association recently selected 25 student members — including one from Escambia County — as finalists in the highly coveted “Stars of Florida” award recognition program.

Isabelle Jenkins, who attends the Pensacola High School IB program and is a member of the Florida Virtual FFA chapter, was the only local student to be named a finalist.

The program symbolizes the highest competitive recognition for FFA members and their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) program(s) in seven different categories. Each candidate will be interviewed by a team of FFA, industry and agriculture education representatives to determine the winner in each area. Each finalist, their family and agriculture instructor(s) will be recognized at the Fourth General Session of the 97th Florida FFA Convention to be held at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.